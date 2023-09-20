Cogliano is not expected to play in preseason games, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Cogliano suffered a fractured next in Game 6 of the first round of the playoffs versus the Kraken. He initially faced a 6-8 week timeline for his return, though as a 36-year-old defensive specialist, he does not necessarily need to play in the preseason to get up to speed. So far, there's no reason to be concerned about his availability for Opening Night.