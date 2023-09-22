Cogliano (neck) wore a non-contact jersey during the Avalanche's opening day of training camp Thursday, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Cogliano is not expected to play during preseason games, but that he's on the ice for practice is a hopeful sign he'll be ready for the regular season opener Oct. 11 against the Kings in Los Angeles. A bottom-six role is expected for the 36-year-old Cogliano.