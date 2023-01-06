Cogliano had 12 penalty minutes over 11:05 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Vancouver.

The Avalanche lost their fifth straight game, and Cogliano let the frustration get to him. A puck he attempted to clear around the boards deflected off an official and led to the Canucks' first goal, starting the home team's comeback from a 2-0 deficit. After the goal, Cogliano jawed with the referee and was assessed a 10-minute misconduct. He's not typically one to pick up penalties of any kind, let alone one for bad-mouthing an official; Cogliano had just eight PIM entering Thursday's contest.