Cogliano (upper body) won't play Monday against the Kraken, according to Brennan Vogt of The-Rink.com.
Cogliano, who is considered day-to-day, did not make the trip to Seattle for Monday's contest. As a result, he will miss his second straight game. Cogliano has contributed three assists, four shots on goal and four blocked shots in 11 appearances this season. Colorado could dress Sam Malinski, who was recalled from the minors Sunday, as the seventh blueliner in Monday's matchup due to Cogliano's absence.
