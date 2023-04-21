Cogliano (upper body) isn't expected to play in Game 2 against Seattle on Thursday, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.
Cogliano is set to miss his third straight contest. He had 10 goals and 19 points in 79 regular-season appearances. Once he's healthy enough to return, Cogliano will likely serve in a bottom-six capacity.
