Cogliano (upper body) didn't participate in warmups, indicating he'll miss Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Kraken, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Cogliano will miss his second straight game with the injury. The 35-year-old is unlikely to be missed much in fantasy, as he plays in a bottom-six role and hasn't scored a goal since March 4. His status for Thursday's Game 2 has yet to be determined.
