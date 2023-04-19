Cogliano (upper body) didn't participate in warmups, indicating he'll miss Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Kraken, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Cogliano will miss his second straight game with the injury. The 35-year-old is unlikely to be missed much in fantasy, as he plays in a bottom-six role and hasn't scored a goal since March 4. His status for Thursday's Game 2 has yet to be determined.