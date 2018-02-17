Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Added to NHL roster
Hammond was recalled from AHL Belleville on Saturday, according to the AHL transactions webpage.
Hammond will provide the team with another netminder for Sunday's game versus the Oilers with Jonathan Bernier suffering from a head injury. Given that the team has the day off Saturday, Semyon Varlamov likely remains the leading candidate to start against Edmonton.
