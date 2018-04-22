Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Back in starter's net
Hammond will be the home starter for Game 6 against the Predators on Sunday, NHL.com reports.
Despite not having a playoff start since 2015, Hammond kept the Avalanche's season alive with an electrifying 44-save (one goal) performance in Game 5 to make the series 3-2. Hammond will likely need another stellar performance Sunday to even up the series, but he's shown that the stage isn't too big for him.
