Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Briefly sent down in paper move
Hammond was added to AHL Belleville's roster Monday via a paper transaction before being recalled the same day, per the official AHL transaction log.
The move was to ensure Hammond was eligible for the AHL playoffs, but he'll stick with Colorado for the time being. Since the 30-year-old will likely be bumped down a level when Jonathan Bernier (head) returns, it was important to ensure he had somewhere to play for the remainder of the season once Bernier has a clean bill of health.
