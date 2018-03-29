Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: First NHL start of season Wednesday
Hammond will make his first NHL start of the 2017-18 season Wednesday against the Flyers at the Pepsi Center, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Hammond enjoyed some success with the Senators in 2014-15, posting an impressive 20-1-2 record to go with his 1.79 GAA and .941 save percentage. The campaign pushed him into the limelight early in 2015-16 but struggles led to his eventual benching and a demotion. He only made eight appearances in goal last season and has yet to do so this year, but that dry spell will come to an end Wednesday. While it will likely be a brief stint between the pipes for him, Hammond will attempt to make the best of it versus a Flyers club averaging 3.07 goals per game in March.
