Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Heads to minors

Hammond was sent to AHL San Antonio on Sunday.

Hammond was initially called up since starter Semyon Varlamov was nursing a lower-body injury. He didn't play in the two games he was rostered for, but Hammond could be recalled again if Varlamov hasn't recovered after the bye week, which ends Jan. 13.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories