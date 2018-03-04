Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Hits injured reserve
Hammond (head )was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL's official media site.
Hammond sustained this injury while sitting on the bench Wednesday, apparently when a wild stick hit him. With backup Jonathan Bernier (concussion) expected to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Hammond will likely be sent back to AHL Belleville after he recovers.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Dealing with head injury•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Briefly sent down in paper move•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Added to NHL roster•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Shipped back to minors•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Reascends to top level•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Heads to minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...