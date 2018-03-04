Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Hits injured reserve

Hammond (head )was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL's official media site.

Hammond sustained this injury while sitting on the bench Wednesday, apparently when a wild stick hit him. With backup Jonathan Bernier (concussion) expected to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Hammond will likely be sent back to AHL Belleville after he recovers.

