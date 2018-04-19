Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Holds Predators scoreless in relief

Hammond entered in the third period following Jonathan Bernier's (lower body) exit because of injury, making eight saves on eight shots in a 3-2 loss to Nashville in Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Hammond likely earned himself a shot at taking down the Predators in Game 5 by keeping the Avalanche's deficit from getting any worse. He's a capable backup and lower body injuries are not usually the type that allow a recovery within two days. Odds are, he'll have the unenviable task of trying to stop the Predators -- and keep the season alive for Colorado -- in Game 5.