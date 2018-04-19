Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Holds Predators scoreless in relief
Hammond entered in the third period following Jonathan Bernier's (lower body) exit because of injury, making eight saves on eight shots in a 3-2 loss to Nashville in Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Hammond likely earned himself a shot at taking down the Predators in Game 5 by keeping the Avalanche's deficit from getting any worse. He's a capable backup and lower body injuries are not usually the type that allow a recovery within two days. Odds are, he'll have the unenviable task of trying to stop the Predators -- and keep the season alive for Colorado -- in Game 5.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Makes strong showing in loss•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: First NHL start of season Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Recalled from minors•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Hits injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Dealing with head injury•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Briefly sent down in paper move•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...