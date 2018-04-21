Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Makes 44 saves in Game 5

Hammond turned aside all but one shot to keep his team's season alive, earning a 2-1 win over Nashville on Friday in Game 5.

Hammond hadn't started a playoff game since 2015, but he was brilliant when the Avalanche needed him most. He didn't give up a single goal off a stick, as the Predators' one tally came off Nick Bonino's skate. This performance was anything but expected, but it was a welcome sight and a major payoff for anyone who took a chance on the Hamburglar.