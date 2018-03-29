Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Makes strong showing in loss
Hammond turned aside 31 of Philadelphia's 33 shots, taking a 2-1 loss to the Flyers on Wednesday.
This night could have gone badly for Hammond after giving up two goals in the first period, but he bounced back and held the Flyers at bay for the rest of the night. That said, this probably won't convince the Avalanche to give him another start; Hammond's call-up was just temporary. He can be left off rosters for now.
