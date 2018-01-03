Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: On hand with parent club
Hammond was recalled from AHL Belleville on Wednesday.
Hammond's ascension to the parent club was necessitated by a lower-body injury to starter Semyon Varlamov, but his stay could be brief as Varlamov's ailment is not believed to be serious. Nicknamed "The Hamburglar" for habitually robbing skaters of goals when he was with Bowling Green from 2009-13, Hammond has faded into obscurity after snagging 20 wins in 24 appearances as a rookie for the Senators in 2014-15. It's safe to leave him on the waiver wire in virtually any fantasy format.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Sent back to AHL•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Promoted from minors•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Traded to Colorado•
-
Senators' Andrew Hammond: Waived by team•
-
Senators' Andrew Hammond: Reports to camp healthy•
-
Senators' Andrew Hammond: Faces cloudy future after recovery•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...