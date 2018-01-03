Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: On hand with parent club

Hammond was recalled from AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Hammond's ascension to the parent club was necessitated by a lower-body injury to starter Semyon Varlamov, but his stay could be brief as Varlamov's ailment is not believed to be serious. Nicknamed "The Hamburglar" for habitually robbing skaters of goals when he was with Bowling Green from 2009-13, Hammond has faded into obscurity after snagging 20 wins in 24 appearances as a rookie for the Senators in 2014-15. It's safe to leave him on the waiver wire in virtually any fantasy format.