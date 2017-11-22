Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Promoted from minors
Hammond was recalled from AHL Belleville on Wednesday.
Hammond will serve as the backup to Jonathan Bernier against the Stars on Wednesday, as regular starter Semyon Varlamov remains under the weather. It will be Hammonds first time in an Avs' jersey after joining the organization as part of the three-team Matt Duchene trade. As soon as Varlamov is healthy, expect Hammond to return to the minors.
