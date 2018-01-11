Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Reascends to top level

Hammond was brought up to the Avalanche from AHL San Antonio on Thursday.

The Avalanche are hoping that Semyon Varlamov (lower body) could be ready by Saturday's road contest against the Stars, but that looks like wishful thinking at this point. Hammond is 2-3-0 with a 3.24 GAA and .884 save percentage, so he's a wild card at best in fantasy for as long as Varly could be out.