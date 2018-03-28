Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Recalled from minors
Hammond (head) was promoted from AHL San Antonio on Wednesday.
Hammond could find himself immediately thrust into action, as Jonathan Bernier (infection) is out and starter Semyon Varlamov (illness) may not be available. In the even Varlamov can't play, it will be either the 28-year-old Hammond or the youngster Spencer Martin between the pipes versus Philadelphia on Wednesday. Hammond was previously dealing with a head injury, but is no longer listed on injured reserve per the NHL media site.
