Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Sent back to AHL
Hammond was sent down to AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Hammond was used as a backup while Seymon Varlamov was dealing with an illness. Barring more injuries, the 29-year-old goaltender likely won't see much, if any, NHL action this season.
