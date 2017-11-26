Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Sent back to AHL

Hammond was sent down to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Hammond was used as a backup while Seymon Varlamov was dealing with an illness. Barring more injuries, the 29-year-old goaltender likely won't see much, if any, NHL action this season.

