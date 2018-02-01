Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Shipped back to minors
Hammond was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Thursday.
With Semyon Varlamov (groin) healthy, the Avs no longer had a spot on the roster for Hammond. Considering how well Jonathan Bernier performed as the replacement No. 1, the 28-year-old Hammond shouldn't expect to see another call-up this year, barring injury.
