Play

Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Shipped back to minors

Hammond was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Thursday.

With Semyon Varlamov (groin) healthy, the Avs no longer had a spot on the roster for Hammond. Considering how well Jonathan Bernier performed as the replacement No. 1, the 28-year-old Hammond shouldn't expect to see another call-up this year, barring injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories