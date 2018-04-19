Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Starting Game 5
Hammond will guard the goal when the Avalanche visit the Predators for Game 5 on Friday.
Hammond stepped in for Jonathan Bernier after he exited with a nagging lower-body issue, stopping each of the eight shots he faced to keep the Avalanche within striking distance in Game 4. The loss dropped Colorado to a 3-1 deficit in the series, but Hammond will do his best to keep the team alive Thursday in Smashville. Without Bernier available for the contest, Spencer Martin will likely serve as the backup.
