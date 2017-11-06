Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Traded to Colorado
Hammond was shipped out to Colorado on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Hammond has struggled since he burst onto the scene in the 2015-16 season using his 2.35 GAA to catapult Ottawa to a playoff birth, and has spent the entirety of his season thus far in the minors. With Semyon Varlamov and Jonathan Bernier as the tandem in Colorado it's likely he's initially sent to AHL San Antonio, but any injury to the two netminders should see him be recalled immediately.
