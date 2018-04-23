Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Yields five goals in elimination game

Hammond allowed five goals on 37 shots in a 5-0 loss to the Predators on Sunday. With the victory, the Predators won the series 4-2.

After a terrific Game 5 performance where he tied a franchise record with 44 saves in a regulation playoff game, Hammond unfortunately showed everyone why he only made one start this season. The Predators scored four goals on 24 shots in the first two periods, which turned this one into a laugher. Two of those goals were of the "leaky" variety, as they snuck under the arm of Hammond. And that came after Hammond caught an early break with a disallowed goal to keep the game scoreless about midway through the first period. Then again, Hammond could have been perfect Sunday, and the the Avalanche still wouldn't have won since they didn't muster up any offense.