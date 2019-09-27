Avalanche's Antoine Bibeau: Brought in via trade
Bibeau was acquired by Colorado from San Jose on Friday in exchange for Nicolas Meloche.
Colorado was surprisingly thin in goal, so adding a second AHL netminder was no doubt a priority ahead of the 2019-20 season. Bibeau figures to split duties with Adam Werner in the minors and could be in contention for a promotion should the Sharks pick up an injury during the year.
