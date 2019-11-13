Avalanche's Antoine Bibeau: Brought up by Avalanche
The Avalanche recalled Bibeau from AHL Colorado on Wednesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
The injuries are stacking up in Colorado's crease, as Philipp Grubauer (lower body) is on IR and Pavel Francouz (head) may face an extended absence. Grubauer may be ready for Thursday's game against the Oilers, otherwise, Adam Werner -- who stopped 40 shots in relief of Francouz on Tuesday -- figures to start. Bibeau played 35 games for AHL San Jose last year, recording a .904 save percentage and 2.89 GAA.
