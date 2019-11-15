Bibeau relieved Adam Werner in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers, allowing a goal on 10 shots.

Fresh off being called up from AHL Colorado, Bibeau got his first taste of NHL action since 2016 and made nine saves in a relief appearance. With both Philipp Grubauer (lower body) and Pavel Francouz (head) sidelined, the 25-year-old figures to see some action at the top level in the coming weeks, but Bibeau does not belong on your fantasy roster.