Bibeau stopped 28 of 32 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Bibeau allowed goals to Alexander Edler and Brock Boeser late in the third period, but he was bailed out in overtime with a Nathan MacKinnon tally. The 25-year-old goalie has allowed five goals in about one-and-a-half games. The win was his first since the 2016-17 campaign, when Bibeau was a Maple Leaf. He'll continue to split time with Adam Werner while Philipp Grubauer (lower body) and Pavel Francouz (concussion) are sidelined.