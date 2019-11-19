Avalanche's Antoine Bibeau: Shipped back to minors
The Avalanche assigned Bibeau to AHL Colorado on Tuesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Since both Philipp Grubauer (lower body) and Pavel Francouz (concussion) are returning from injury for Tuesday's matchup against the Flames, Bibeau's services are no longer needed at the top level. While with the big club, the 25-year-old made his first NHL start since the 2016-17 campaign, recording a win despite an .875 save percentage.
