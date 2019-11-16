Avalanche's Antoine Bibeau: Slated to start in Vancouver
According to Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic, Bibeau was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal in Saturday's road clash with the Canucks.
Bibeau saw his first action of the season in relief of Adam Werner in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Edmonton, stopping nine of the 10 shots he faced. The 25-year-old rookie will attempt to pick up his first win as a member of the Avalanche in a tough road matchup with a Vancouver team that's averaging 4.00 goals per game at home this campaign, second in the NHL.
