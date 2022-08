Blidh penned a one-year contract with Colorado on Wednesday.

Blidh played in 32 games for the Bruins last season in which he garnered two goals, seven assists and 82 hits while averaging 10:44 of ice time. With the Avs, the 27-year-old winger will likely continue to move between levels, making him a low-end fantasy target unless injuries force him into a more prominent role.