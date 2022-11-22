site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: avalanches-anton-blidh-sent-to-minors | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Avalanche's Anton Blidh: Sent to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Blidh was demoted to AHL Colorado after Monday's victory over the Stars.
Blidh put one shot on goal while logging just 4:16 of ice time Monday. He'll likely be brought back up before Wednesday's game against the Canucks.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read