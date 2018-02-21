Lindholm (upper body) is on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Lindholm is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 23-year-old Swede's absence will test Colorado's depth at defense, but it shouldn't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled three assists in 43 contests this campaign.

