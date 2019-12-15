Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Ascends to top level
The Avalanche recalled Lindholm from AHL Colorado on Sunday.
With Cale Makar (upper body) and Erik Johnson (lower body) on injured reserve, Lindholm will head up and serve as the seventh defenseman. Lindholm has posted just two points over 23 games in the AHL this season, and his first chance to crack the lineup is Monday against the Blues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.