Lindholm compiled four points, 99 hits and a plus-4 rating through 44 games in 2017-18.

Lindholm is far from being an offensive threat, having only fired 22 shots on goal and making no power-play presence. Still, the 23-year-old has adjusted well to the North American game -- he only played in Sweden until the 2016-17 campaign -- and stayed out of the AHL all season. However, Lindholm was hindered by two injuries (upper body and jaw), and he was also a healthy scratch for 20 of the final 21 games -- including playoffs.