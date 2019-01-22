Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Bumped back to minors
The Avalanche demoted Lindholm to AHL Colorado on Tuesday, per the AHL transactions log.
Lindholm will hit the showers early with the Wild on tap Wednesday, heading back to the AHL after he drew into just two games in his time with the Avalanche. Not much of an offensive threat, the 24-year-old's relegation shouldn't have much of an impact from a fantasy standpoint. Still, he should remain one of the top options for recall if the Avalanche require reinforcements along the blue line.
