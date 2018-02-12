Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Chips in helper in win
Lindholm registered an assist, two shots and a plus-3 rating through 14:51 of ice time during Sunday's 5-4 win over Buffalo.
This was just the second assist of the campaign for the Swede, and with an average of only 13:37 of ice time per game, there isn't a lot of fantasy upside here. Lindholm can continue to be ignored in the majority of settings moving forward.
