Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Handed qualifying offer
Lindholm was extended a qualifying offer from the Avalanche on Tuesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reported.
Lindholm, 24, a fifth-round draft pick, back in 2014, has only found the scoresheet four times in 62 games, all assists. Facing an uncertain future, one thing is certain and it's that Lindholm, while a serviceable blueliner at the NHL level, offers little-to-no fantasy upside regardless of what jersey he wears. He last appeared in a game Dec. 22, 2018.
