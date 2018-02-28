Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Healthy, full practice on deck
Lindholm (upper body) is now considered healthy and will participate in another full practice session Thursday, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
Lindholm landed on injured reserve last week, but he returned to full-contact practice Tuesday and appears to be close to rejoining the action with the news that he's healthy. The biggest concern is getting another full practice under his belt before making a return. While the news rules him out for Wednesday's game, the defensively deprived Avalanche could regain an extra blueliner for Friday's matchup against the Wild.
