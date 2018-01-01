Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Healthy scratch Sunday
Lindholm will defer to Andrei Mironov in Sunday's home game against the Islanders, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Lindholm is still searching for his first point through 35 games at hockey's highest level.
