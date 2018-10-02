Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Lands on IR
The Avalanche placed Lindholm (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Colorado has yet to release any specifics regarding a potential timetable for Lindholm's return to action, but he only totaled four assists in 48 games last season, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to concern themselves with his availability. Another update on the 23-year-old blueliner's status should surface once he's healthy enough to rejoin the active roster.
