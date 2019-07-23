Lindholm signed a two-year contract with Colorado on Tuesday.

Lindholm spent the majority of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors, notching eight points in 57 games, but he also made two appearances with the big club, going scoreless while posting a minus-1 rating over that span. The 2014 fifth-round pick will likely have a similar role in 2019-20, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars.