Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Lands two-year deal
Lindholm signed a two-year contract with Colorado on Tuesday.
Lindholm spent the majority of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors, notching eight points in 57 games, but he also made two appearances with the big club, going scoreless while posting a minus-1 rating over that span. The 2014 fifth-round pick will likely have a similar role in 2019-20, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars.
