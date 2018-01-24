Lindholm registered two hits through only 9:54 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Montreal.

Lindholm is still chasing his first point of the season, and he has just 15 shots through 32 games. As a result, he's a fantasy afterthought in the majority of settings. Additionally, with Patrik Nemeth and Mark Barberio both leapfrogging him in performance and on the depth chart, it would be shocking if Lindholm remained a regular in the lineup once Tyson Barrie (hand) returns to action.