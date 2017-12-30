Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Pointless since return to action
Lindholm has failed to register a point through 14 games since returning from a jaw injury Nov. 29.
The 23-year-old defenseman was also a healthy scratch for a game since returning from the injury, so it's currently difficult to rely on him in any fantasy setting. Lindholm should stick in the lineup and continue to see depth minutes moving forward with Tyson Barrie (hand) out long term, though.
