Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Promoted from minors
Lindholm was called up from AHL San Antonio on Friday.
Although Lindholm spent the majority of the 2016-17 campaign in the minors (13 points in 62 games), he did make his NHL debut last year -- appearing in 12 games. In those contests, the blueliner was held off the scoresheet and posted a disappointing minus-8 rating.
