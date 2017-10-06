Play

Lindholm was called up from AHL San Antonio on Friday.

Although Lindholm spent the majority of the 2016-17 campaign in the minors (13 points in 62 games), he did make his NHL debut last year -- appearing in 12 games. In those contests, the blueliner was held off the scoresheet and posted a disappointing minus-8 rating.

