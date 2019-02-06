Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Promoted to NHL
Lindholm was called up from AHL Colorado on Wednesday.
Lindholm has produced four points -- all assists -- over 62 career games with the Avalanche. The Swede prides himself on playing a physical game, but he's not likely to see enough ice time to make a tangible fantasy impact, even with Mark Barberio (undisclosed) on injured reserve.
