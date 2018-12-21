Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Promoted to top level
The Avalanche recalled Lindholm from AHL Colorado on Friday.
The Avalanche only had five healthy defensemen on their roster prior to Lindholm's promotion, so he'll almost certainly draw into the lineup immediately for Friday's game against the Blackhawks. The 24-year-old Swede has tallied five assists in 20 AHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Redirected to AHL•
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Lands on IR•
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Battles injuries in second season•
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Set to play Friday•
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Healthy, full practice on deck•
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Appears on IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...