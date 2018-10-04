Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Redirected to AHL
Lindholm (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve and subsequently assigned to AHL Colorado on Thursday.
Lindholm's placement on injured reserve evidently was retroactive to the preseason. Last season, the Swede only had four points representing his point total over 48 NHL games, though he doled out 99 hits with 51 blocked shots over that span.
