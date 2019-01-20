Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Rises to big club
The Avalanche recalled Lindholm from AHL Colorado on Sunday.
Since Erik Johnson is dealing with an upper-body injury, Lindholm was brought up to provide depth on the Avalanche's blue line. He has suited up for just two NHL games this season and recorded less than 7:19 TOI in each outing, so he'll likely land on the bottom pairing if he enters the lineup and won't have appealing fantasy potential.
More News
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Shifts back to minors•
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Promoted to top level•
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Redirected to AHL•
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Lands on IR•
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Battles injuries in second season•
-
Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Set to play Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...