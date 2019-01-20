The Avalanche recalled Lindholm from AHL Colorado on Sunday.

Since Erik Johnson is dealing with an upper-body injury, Lindholm was brought up to provide depth on the Avalanche's blue line. He has suited up for just two NHL games this season and recorded less than 7:19 TOI in each outing, so he'll likely land on the bottom pairing if he enters the lineup and won't have appealing fantasy potential.

More News
Our Latest Stories