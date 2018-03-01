Avalanche's Anton Lindholm: Set to play Friday
Lindholm (upper body) will return to action against the Wild on Friday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Lindholm missed the Avs' previous five outings due to his upper-body injury. Considering the defenseman is averaging a mere 13:26 of ice time, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see he has just three points in 43 contests this season. The Swede's limited offensive upside means he is unlikely to offer much in terms of fantasy value -- even in deeper formats.
