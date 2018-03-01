Lindholm (upper body) will return to action against the Wild on Friday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Lindholm missed the Avs' previous five outings due to his upper-body injury. Considering the defenseman is averaging a mere 13:26 of ice time, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see he has just three points in 43 contests this season. The Swede's limited offensive upside means he is unlikely to offer much in terms of fantasy value -- even in deeper formats.